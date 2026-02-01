Pinellas County deputies investigating reports of body found in water

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of an adult male body found in the water on Sunday, according to a department spokesperson.
Deputies responded to the area of Park Street North and Elbow Lane North.
Officials did not release any additional information and said it was an active investigation.
Tampa Bay 28 will continue to follow this developing story.
