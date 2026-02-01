Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pinellas County deputies investigating reports of body found in water

Deputies responded to the area of Park Street North and Elbow Lake North.
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of an adult male body found in the water on Sunday, according to a department spokesperson.

Deputies responded to the area of Park Street North and Elbow Lane North.

Officials did not release any additional information and said it was an active investigation.

Tampa Bay 28 will continue to follow this developing story.

