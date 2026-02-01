'Super speeder' arrested for going 123 mph on Howard Frankland Bridge

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Tampa man is facing charges after deputies say he was caught driving 123 mph in a 55 mph zone on the Howard Frankland Bridge.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said a deputy conducting traffic enforcement saw a small black car speeding toward their unmarked unit at an extreme rate of speed. The driver, identified as 34-year-old Tan Thanh Nguyen, was clocked by a laser at 123 mph in heavy traffic.

Deputies say Nguyen’s speed was more than double the posted limit and posed a threat to other drivers and their property. He was taken into custody under Florida’s “super speeder” law, which targets drivers who are driving 50 mph or more over the limit or exceed 100 mph.

No injuries were reported, and Nguyen was booked into jail.