Duke Energy asks Florida customers to cut power use during freeze

Duke Energy is asking Florida customers to reduce power use on Monday morning as freezing temperatures drive high demand on the grid. Several people have already reported power outages.

Suggested steps include:



Reduce your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting. The closer you match your thermostat to outdoor temperatures, the less energy you use.

Avoid using appliances such as washing machines, dryers, and dishwashers between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Turn off any unnecessary devices, unused plug-ins, and lights.

Electric vehicle owners: charge midday when demand is lower.

“We know power is an essential part of our customers’ everyday lives, and we recognize that reducing electricity usage isn’t an easy ask,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. “We appreciate our customers’ cooperation and understanding as we work to continue providing safe, reliable service for our more than 2 million customers during this cold spell.”