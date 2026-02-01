Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Woman arrested in Clearwater for abandoning dog a restaurant: CPD

CLEARWATER, FLA. — Clearwater police arrested a woman on Thursday after she abandoned her dog at a local restaurant, authorities said.

According to a Clearwater Police Department (CPD) report, the woman, Bonnie Lee Herbert, 43, went to a local restaurant on Eldridge Street with her dog, a small 4-year-old Shiba Inu.

Witnesses said Herbert tied the dog to a chair outside of the restaurant with a note that read: “Can you please take care of my dog.”

Herbert made no attempt to contact restaurant staff, but “simply abandoned the animal for approximately four hours without any food or water,” the report stated.

The temperature was expected to drop to 46 degrees, CPD officials said.

Restaurant staff called 911 after Herbert returned. She admitted to leaving the dog because she was scared because of animal care issues, the report stated.

Without intervention from restaurant staff and police, the dog was likely to suffer from neglect, police officials said. The dog was taken to a local veterinarian for care.

Herbert was charged with abandonment of animals and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

