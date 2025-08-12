Handyman arrested for home invasion robbery after couple fends off invader: PPPD

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The Pinellas Park Police Department said a couple survived a home invasion after a handyman attacked them and robbed their Pinellas Park home.

On Aug. 12, officers said they responded to a report of a home invasion robbery at the 7900 block of 72nd Way North.

The investigation revealed 57-year-old Steven Houpt attempted to gain entrance to the home while the female resident was home alone, according to PPPD. Authorities said he woman opened the door, believing it was the mailman, when Houpt forced his way in, struck her in the head, and tied her up.

Investigators said Houpt stayed in the home until the male resident arrived. Houpt then attacked the man, cutting him several times. Police said during the altercation, the man used a household weapon to defend himself, and as a result, Houpt was stabbed several times.

PPPD said the victims knew Houpt since he recently completed repairs to their home as a handyman.

When authorities arrived, they found Houpt on the floor with multiple stab wounds. Officers then found the couple in the home with injuries.

Police said they began life-saving measures on Houpt until medical responders arrived. Houpt was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The victims were also treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the incident.

Police said once Houpt is released from the hospital, he will be transported to jail.