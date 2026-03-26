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House fire in Tarpon Springs sends 1 civilian and firefighter to hospital: TSFR

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WFTS
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TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Heavy smoke and flames engulfed a home on Anclote Road in Tarpon Springs on Thursday, leading to a multi-agency response.

Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue said multiple callers reported a fire in the yard with flames coming from the house. Crews from Tarpon Springs, Palm Harbor, East Lake, Dunedin, and Oldsmar worked to extinguish the blaze within 45 minutes.

One civilian was taken to a trauma center for evaluation, and one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion and transported to a local hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

3 Hillsborough sheriff’s employees arrested in domestic violence cases

Two deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are on administrative leave without pay, and a cadet has been fired following arrests in separate domestic violence cases over the past three days.

3 Hillsborough sheriff’s employees arrested in domestic violence cases

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