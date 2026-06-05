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Hulk Hogan's death investigation closed, no evidence of criminal wrongdoing: City of Clearwater

Hulk Hogan
Paul Sancya/AP
Former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan watches during a Detroit Lions NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Thursday, July 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Hulk Hogan
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CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department (CPD) said it has closed the case into the death of Terry Bollea, known as Hulk Hogan.

On July 24, 2025, Hulk Hogan died at the age of 71 in his Clearwater home. Clearwater Police said the call came in for a serious medical emergency. Audio from dispatch described the emergency as cardiac arrest.

The Clearwater Police Department immediately conducted a death investigation after his death, interviewing family and witnesses.

After the nearly year-long investigation, Clearwater Police said it has done an exhaustive review of statements, medical records, surveillance footage and "there has been no evidence to indicate any criminal wrongdoing related to his death."

The case is considered solved, and not criminal, CPD said.

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