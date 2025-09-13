I like it HOT! festival returns to Largo

LARGO, Fla. — Thousands of hot sauce and taco lovers will flock to the Largo Event Center over the course of the weekend.

For 25 years, the festival has provided local vendors with an opportunity to grow their brand and establish their presence in the community.

“Folks who come here are looking for something spicy and something to excite their taste buds and something new that you're not going to get in your local grocery store or what have you,” says Bindu Grandhi, owner of My Spice Buds.

Many of the vendors are local, with family recipes in their bottles.

“We're from Suriname in South America, and we used to travel back home to get our spices and seasonings," says Danielle Bommel, one of the owners of Su Yum.

I encouraged her, (Danielle's mom), like man, we cannot just make this for home anymore. We got to get it out there because people need to taste it," says Rico Bommel.

The festival will run from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Largo Event Center.

Competitions like the world's hottest cinnamon roll and the extreme lollipop are also taking place on Sunday.

For more information, head to their Facebook page.

WFTS