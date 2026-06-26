Woman found dead in hotel room in St. Pete, man charged with 2nd degree murder: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said a man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a woman was found dead in a hotel room.

SPPD said police responded to the Holiday Inn Express located in the 4000 block of 100th Way North at around 11:35 a.m. on June 25 after a hotel employee reported a person was dead in one of the rooms.

The report said officers arrived and found 76-year-old Emma Mullins on the floor of a room, wrapped in a blanket and covered with sheets, towels, and clothing.

Mullins was pronounced dead at the scene, per the report.

SPPD said a detective learned an altercation took place between Mullins and the suspect, 38-year-old Paul Stottler. The report said there were blood stains, overturned furniture, and broken glass throughout the hotel room.

Police said video surveillance showed Mullins and Stottler entering the hotel room, and Stottler exiting hours later, carrying several bags that he disposed of in the hotel parking lot dumpster.

SPPD said detectives searched the dumpster and found documents with Mullin’s name on them in an ice bucket and items that were stained with blood.

Police said Stottler was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder.