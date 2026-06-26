PIE running out of parking spots, encouraging travelers to get a ride

CLEARWATER, Fla. — As we enter peak summer travel season, St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport is offering a big warning to passengers: don’t drive to the airport, get a ride.

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, also known as PIE, says last month was its busiest May on record.

They say June and July are always their busiest months overall, expecting well over half a million travelers in those two months alone.

However, with all that growth, there also come some challenges, like parking. They say there is no guarantee that if you drive your own car to the airport, a spot will be waiting for you.

“The last thing we ever want to happen is somebody to come here and not be able to find parking and miss their flight,” said PIE Spokeswoman Michele Routh.

Routh said when getting ready to board a plane, the last thing you want to stress about is where to leave your car.

“Sometimes we’ve had where our economy lots are filling up, and there is no parking left available,” said Routh. “We’ve had people park in our cell phone lot desperate to catch their flights, and then they come home to find their car towed because you can’t park there overnight.”

The airport said its annual number of travelers is increasing so rapidly that it’s been a challenge to keep up.

“2014 to 2024, 10 years, our passengers increased by 200%, so it’s huge growth,” said Routh. “When Allegiant came to us back in 2006, they announced 12 destinations, they now have 65 nonstop destinations with our airport.”

On their website, www.fly2pie.com, the airport strongly encourages travelers to get dropped off by a friend or family member or use a ride share.

“We have a global alert banner that scrolls, we use it for hurricanes, for important other things, and right now it says 'limited parking, please get a ride to the airport,'” said Routh.

If you must drive your own car, the airport suggests allowing plenty of extra time, just in case. Travelers are adhering to that advice.

“When I got here one time, I had to do the remote parking, which isn’t that bad because the shuttle comes by and picks you up, but just be prepared that you might have to do that, so that’s why you need to get here early because that takes a little bit of time,” said traveler Maggie Hendricks.

PIE did say more parking is on the way. They are preparing to build a new parking garage where the Strawberry Economy Lot currently sits. It would supply more than 1,700 additional spaces.

“Parking garages take time, so the design will happen and then we start construction hopefully next January, and then it will be done in time for Spring Break 2028 is the plan,” said Routh.



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. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting North Pinellas County. Concerns and triumphs from Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in-between, Robert is here for you. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.