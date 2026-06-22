Investigation underway after man shot in St. Pete: SPPD

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said an investigation is underway after a man was shot on Sunday evening.

Officials said the incident occurred just before midnight on June 21 in the 2800 block of Emerson Avenue South.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to SPPD.

Police said there are currently no suspects in custody.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.