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Largo housekeeper arrested for stealing more than $20K from employers: SPPD

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A Largo housekeeper was arrested on Monday after she was accused of stealing more than $20,000 in jewelry from a home in St. Petersburg, police officials said.

Lori Hibner, 62, was charged with grand theft by the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD).

Hibner had been employed by the two victims for the past three years to clean their home in St. Petersburg.

When they discovered jewelry missing from their home, one of the victims confronted Hibner. Hibner admitted to stealing from the victims for more than a year, an SPPD report stated.

The victim made a recording of the conversation.

A pawn database search with Hibner’s name showed she sold jewelry at three locations in Pinellas County within the past three years. The victim positively identified several pieces of the jewelry from photographs of the sale.

Hibner made about $21,569 from the illegal activity, the report showed.

She also was charged with false verification of ownership from the pawn shop sales.

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