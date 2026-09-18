PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — People visiting and living on St. Pete Beach will soon have fewer transportation options.

WATCH: Freebee shuttle service ending on St. Pete Beach

Freebee shuttle service ending on St. Pete Beach

The City of St. Pete Beach is not renewing its contract with a shuttle service called Freebee.

"Unfortunately, a lot of people that are local to this area are about to suffer," said Nick Jennings.

Nick Jennings is one of the many people who use the Freebee shuttle service on St. Pete Beach.

"I come to the beach at least two times a week and I rely on that as my main transportation," said Jennings.

But soon that service will not be available.

The City of St. Pete Beach is not renewing the contract with the shuttle service and it will end on September 30.

Jennings said it’s going to make it more expensive to get around town.

"Lyft and Uber, to go half a mile is $10 ... I do a Freebee for like $3 … I can go three or four trips going to different places for under $20 a day," said Jennings.

I contacted the City of St. Pete Beach about the service. I received this statement from the city manager:

“While we recognize that Freebee has provided a convenient transportation option for residents and visitors, the commission determined that, given the city’s current financial position and competing priorities, it is in the best interest of the community to redirect those funds.”

I also ordered a Freebee ride and ran into one of the drivers, named Patrick Stout.

"It's hard right now. I'm just taking it one day at a time, and just enjoying the last eight, nine days left," said Stout.

He will be out of a job once the contract ends. He said he will miss taking people around the area.

"It's one big giant family," said Stout.

Not only do locals rely on the service, but tourists also said they use it to come over to Corey Avenue and visit local businesses.

"We’ve been here 17 years and locals, visitors, we are very blessed with all the people, wonderful people who come in," said Mary Cunningham.

Cunningham works at a bar called Swigwam Beach Bar. She said businesses will also see the impact.

"Such a shame. You know, if you're down on the south end of the beach, a lot of people don’t have a way to get to and from the different areas," said Cunningham.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.