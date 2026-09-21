Taste of the Beaches starts Oct. 3 with $10 deals at Pinellas Co. coastal restaurants

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFTS) — Save money, support local and eat a whole lotta delicious beach food.

That's the tasty concept behind Taste of the Beaches, the annual eat-a-thon starting Oct. 3 in Pinellas County coastal communities from Tierra Verde to Clearwater Beach.

Almost 50 restaurants will take part in the celebration, serving exclusive (and often extravagant, like the Copper Kettle's huevos rancheros plus a latte) meals for just $10.

As well as giving a boost to our beach towns, the event will also donate part of proceeds to Habitat for Humanity Tampa Bay Gulfside.

WATCH "TASTE OF THE BEACHES STARTS COOKIN' OCT. 3"

Taste of the Beaches starts cookin' Oct. 3

The event is hosted by the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber, whose president and CEO Charlie Justice says this event is a boon for our beach towns, many of which are still recovering from the devastating hurricanes a few years ago.

"This was started years ago during the slow season to give people a reason to come out to the beach restaurants, but since then it's grown year after year after year," says Charlie. "It's a great way to check out a restaurant you've never been to before or maybe a place you haven't visited in a while."

For a full list of Taste of the Beaches restaurants, go here.

Tickets can be purchased online here or at the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber visitors centers.

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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.