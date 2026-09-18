Largo woman arrested for 15 thefts in 2 months at 5 Walmart stores in Pinellas: LPD

LARGO, FLA. — A Clearwater woman was jailed on Wednesday after she committed 15 different thefts at 5 Walmart stores between May and July, police officials said.

Adriana Lee, 28, was charged with multiple thefts within a time period by the Largo Police Department (LPD).

Lee was observed committing the thefts on surveillance video at five different Walmart stores in Pinellas County, where she would alter the price of the item to make it scan lower than the actual price or fail to scan the item at all at a self-checkout, an LPD report stated.

She was able to take a total of 36 different items for a total retail loss of $306, an arrest affidavit showed.

She also was arrested on July 25 for petit theft after she was caught on surveillance video using the same price tag to alter the prices on 16 different items between June 6 and July 9, an arrest affidavit stated. It was a total loss of $167, Largo police said.

She has been booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a $5,000 bond and is prohibited from entering any Walmart, court records showed.