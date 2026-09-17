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Submerged Lexus reported in St. Petersburg: Police

Submerged Lexus reported in St. Petersburg: Police
WFTS
Submerged Lexus reported in St. Petersburg: Police
Posted

ST. PETE, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said a submerged Lexus was reported just before 7 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Submerged Lexus reported in St. Petersburg: Police

Police said no one was in the vehicle.

Saudi flight from Tampa, secret FBI probe reveal possible Saudi support network for 9/11 hijackers

Twenty years after the Sept. 11 attacks, more than 80,000 records compiled by the Tampa FBI Field Office remain classified. Newly declassified documents are pointing to a possible secret Saudi support network for the hijackers. Soon after the attacks, the FBI uncovered that 15 of the 19 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia.

Saudi flight from Tampa and secret FBI probe reveal possible Saudi support network

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