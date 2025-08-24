Local Ukrainian church in St. Pete celebrates their Independence Day

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A rainy Sunday did not stop dozens from gathering to celebrate an important day in Ukraine's history, their Independence Day.

"It's important for us because it's about our identity, who we are to preserve for us Ukrainian tradition as well, this church and every church in the US that we have, and to show to all people, and especially for our kids. That we are Ukrainian," says Pastor Bohgdan Barytskyy.

The Epiphany of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church has a history in St. Pete spanning over 50 years. Still, in recent years, those celebrations have become more somber, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

"It's very important that Ukraine in peace because every day, hundreds of soldiers are dying for Ukraine," says Tetiana Chupryna, "We're gonna, celebrate independence and remember everybody who died."

Pastor Barytskyy thinks the celebration paves a way forward, reminding everyone of the cost of freedom.

"Everyone understands that the independence that we received 34 years ago is a gift, but it's not free. We have to pay a higher price for our sovereignty and to be free," says Pastor Barytskyy.