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Madeira Beach Burger Week will feature 18 different colossal creations for $10 each

The culinary event starts Aug. 21 with 18 different Mad Beach eateries participating
Madeira Beach Burger Week will feature 18 different colossal creations for $10. The culinary event starts August 21 with 18 different Mad Beach eateries participating.
Madeira Beach Burger Week will feature 18 different colossal creations for $10 each
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MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — Eighteen different Madeira Beach restaurants have dreamed up the tastiest, tallest, messiest hamburgers, cheeseburgers, you-name-it-burgers imaginable.

And you can eat all of 'em starting Aug. 21 during Madeira Beach Burger Week.

Even better? Each behemoth burger costs $10.

"This is a $20 burger for just 10 bucks," says Troy Musser, general manager of the Angry Pepper Waterside, a frequent champ (and runner-up) in the event.

Troy's burger this year is called the Triple B, a towering beast that includes beef, brisket, bacon, crispy onions and a whole lot more.

Grab napkins — a lot of napkins.

Free passports are available for Burger Week diners to get stamped when they purchase a featured item.

Try 4 or more burgers, and you can vote for your favorite and enter to win fun prizes.

Other Mad Beach restaurants taking part include Slyce Pizza Bar, Saltwater Hippie, Dockside Dave's and the Reef.

For a full list of restaurants, including each different burger creation offered this year, go here.

For more on Madeira Beach Burger Week, go here.

For more Sean Daly hijinks, follow Sean on Instagram at @seandalytv.


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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.
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