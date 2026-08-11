Missing endangered Pinellas Park man last seen leaving group home: PPPD

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Police are searching for a missing, endangered man who was last seen leaving a group home in Pinellas Park early Tuesday morning, according to the Pinellas Park Police Department (PPPD).

Joshua Napolean, 26, was last seen around 4:50 a.m. on Aug. 11 walking away from the facility located in the 6300 block of 80th Avenue North, PPPD said.

Napolean was wearing a light-colored T-shirt and long pants when he left on foot.

Police have entered Napolean into the Florida Crime Information Center and National Crime Information Center databases as a missing endangered adult.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Pinellas Park Police Department at 727-369-7864.