MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — Madeira Beach city leaders are looking into locations for a new parking garage at John's Pass to address ongoing parking complaints from visitors and business owners.

The goal is to use $1.7 million from a parking rate hike the city has been collecting since 2022. City leaders will talk about the issue during the next commission meeting on April 8.

WATCH: Madeira Beach leaders to discuss new parking garage at John's Pass using $1.7 million in city funds

Madeira Beach leaders to discuss new parking garage at John's Pass using $1.7 million in city funds

John's Pass is known for its shops, food, and Hubbard's Marina, but unfortunately, it has also become known for its difficult parking situation.

"We've had to split up to find parking," Tim Emmott, who is visiting from New Jersey, said.

Late last year, Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Blake Phillips covered the slower business in John's Pass. At the time, John's Pass and Madeira Beach as a whole were still getting back on their feet following Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Then, City Manager Robin Gomez stepped down, leading to more questions about what is next.

Blake Phillips caught Mayor Anne-Marie Brooks walking John's Pass and asked her at the time about the status of a new parking garage.

"I know that it is very important for the residents. It's really important for John's Pass to try to provide some additional parking to alleviate, not just for the tourists that come in, but also for the staff that works down here," Brooks said in August of 2025.

Brooks also told me that a parking garage along Madeira Beach is a top priority for them right now.

Fast forward to now, and there is still no garage, and Dylan Hubbard, owner of Hubbard's Marina, says the problem has not changed.

"Then once you're parked and you fought traffic and you found a spot, finally you get out, there's no prices anywhere and it's dynamic parking, so the more people that are in the lot, the more expensive it is," Hubbard said.

Outside of the privately owned lot, city spots charge about $4 an hour. A privately owned garage charges about $6 an hour.

"You got to guess how many hours you're going to park. So, you know, we have no idea how long we're going to be here. So I said three hours. What if I'm only here two? Then I've lost money," Chrystal Coker, who lives in St. Pete, said.

This story was reported on air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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