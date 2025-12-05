Safety Harbor urges homeowners to remove invasive trees

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — The city of Safety Harbor is warning homeowners that some of the trees in their yards may be doing more harm than good as invasive species continue to spread through neighborhoods and natural areas.

“People have no idea and then they will start to notice these trees popping up,” said Morgan Beakley of Monster Tree Service. She says her crews stay busy removing invasive trees throughout Pinellas County.

Invasive trees are non-native species that spread aggressively and overtake native plants. Experts say they can reduce biodiversity, destroy wildlife habitat and disrupt the natural balance of local ecosystems.

Florida has faced growing problems with invasive species for decades, in part because the state’s warm climate allows fast-growing trees to establish quickly.

Many of the most troublesome species, including Brazilian pepper, Australian pine and chinaberry, were introduced to Florida more than a century ago for landscaping or coastal stabilization. They are now widespread across parks, neighborhoods and conservation lands.

“Commonly, we see Brazilian pepper trees, carrotwood trees. Just today, down the road, we took out a Chinese tallow tree. Those are all invasive species,” Beakley said.

Australian pine and chinaberry are among the species known for spreading rapidly and choking out native vegetation. Invasive trees can crowd out native plants, reduce biodiversity and even alter natural habitats.

“It is a very big problem. Not just in Florida but all over the country,” said Michael Andreu, a University of Florida professor who studies invasive trees. He said Brazilian pepper trees in particular spread quickly because their berries are eaten by birds.

“The birds love to eat them, and so they therefore spread them, and they are very, very prolific,” Andreu said.

To slow the spread, the City of Safety Harbor has issued an alert encouraging homeowners to remove invasive species and replace them with native trees. The city is offering free replacement trees to residents who take out an invasive tree. Homeowners can contact the city arborist for guidance on which trees qualify and how to receive a replacement.

For more information on dealing with trees in Safety Harbor, click here.



Share Your Story with Erik



For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors solve problems and celebrate those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

Contact Erik Waxler First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors solve problems and celebrate those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.