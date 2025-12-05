Gulfport artists invite the public to watch them work during Studio Tour

GULFPORT, Fla. — This weekend, artists from across Gulfport are giving visitors a peek behind the curtain, inviting them into their galleries and studios to see how it all comes together at the ninth annual Art Jones Open Studio Tour.

“I love a studio tour because people get to go into the intimate spaces of artists and see the work in process and meet the artists and have a nice relationship,” said artist Brenda McMahon.

McMahon founded the Art Jones Open Studio Tour in 2017. This year, she will be one of 23 participating artists located within nine galleries and studios across the city.

Some of these artists have been established in the community for years, while others, like Luisa Costa, are just emerging.

“This is the very first time I've had an opportunity like this, so it may open new doors,” said Costa.

Artist Rebecca Schlabasch can’t wait to show off dozens of her paintings, but if you don’t have the wall space, no worries, they are also available in the form of earrings.

“You can walk around and be in the gallery, they are called ear art,” said Schlabasch.

While over at DRV Gallery, artists say the best part is interacting with visitors.

“People who might not be familiar with our work have an opportunity to come and see what’s going on behind the scenes,” said Paula Roy.

“It’s really exciting to get my work out of my house and be seen by people, and maybe something I painted resonates with them,” said Laurie Edwards.

“Everybody has their own style; everybody has different stories to tell about how they came about to work on a painting,” said Jack Providenti.

“Artists get to connect directly with the public, with the people that are interested in their art, and hopefully purchasing some of their art,” said Deserie Valloreo.

For a few of these artists, like Nancy Poucher, the event marks a new beginning following the devastating effects of hurricanes Helene and Milton.

“Our house was just demolished a week ago, so that brought all of it to a closure,” said Poucher. “I’m very lucky for all the support I’ve gotten and all of the community, they’ve pulled me through this last year.”

The Art Jones Open Studio Tour is this Saturday (Dec. 6) and Sunday (Dec. 7). For a map of participating galleries and studios and the hours, go here.

“Everybody loves Art Jones,” said McMahon. “If you are jonesing for art, come to the Art Jones Studio Tour, that’s where the name comes from.”



