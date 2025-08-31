Man arrested after painting "Go Back to Mexico" on Hispanic-owned Clearwater business: report

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Largo man was arrested and charged with criminal mischief after he spray painted “Go Back to Mexico” on a Hispanic-owned auto body shop in Clearwater, a report stated.

According to a Pinellas County arrest affidavit, Michael Taylor, 33, caused $999 in damages to the rear building of Wrecktified Paint and Collision.

Taylor was observed on surveillance camera spray painting the wording, “Go Back to Mexico” as well as “Learn to serve God” and “Gods Judgement.”

The owner and the employees are Hispanic, the report noted.

Taylor was identified by the business employees who lease the building because they had “prior negative dealings” with him and has voiced threats, the affidavit stated.

Taylor was convicted of criminal mischief in 2011 and is currently on probation for domestic battery.