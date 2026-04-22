TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Two Girl Scouts are using Earth Day to raise awareness for a project that’s close to their hearts and their homes.

Over the past few months, Susie Mills and Rylie Waddell have created and installed more than 100 vertical oyster gardens at the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks. They say that as Girl Scouts, there is no better mission than giving back to your community and protecting your environment.

WATCH: Girl Scouts use Earth Day to raise awareness for healthy waterways

Girl Scouts use Earth Day to raise awareness for healthy waterways

“This mission is important to me because I just think that water is such a big part of our community, so I just think it’s important to keep it clean and healthy,” said Susie.

According to the Girl Scouts, the oyster gardens consist of a rope with 20 to 25 oyster shells that hang vertically in the water, attracting oyster larvae and other marine life and helping filter 50 gallons of water per day per oyster.

The Girl Scouts realized they could make an even bigger impact by inviting the community to join in. So they began conducting workshops to teach people how to build their own vertical oyster gardens.

“It was really amazing to see how much our community was able to get out of it and how much the community has helped us with our project,” said Rylie.

The teenagers say this kind of project encompasses everything it means to be a Girl Scout of West Central Florida.

“Leadership, and helping the community, and responsibility, and teamwork, it just teaches you so much,” said Susie.

They were even recognized by the Coastal Conservation Alliance, which specializes in this kind of work.

“I think it means a lot because this is a big organization that is recognizing us and saying, ‘you guys are doing great here is some supplies to help you continue doing your project,’” said Susie.

Local fishermen, like Terry Reelitz, say it’s so uplifting to see young people taking ownership of the community they live in.

“Honestly it makes me tear up when I see the enthusiasm, the desire, to do the right things,” said Reelitz. “These are kids that have stepped away from the backside of a phone and are out here making an impact, for not only what is helping us today, but generations to come.”

Susie and Rylie hope to inspire other kids and teens that you’re never too young to make a difference.

“We made an impact on our earth and an impact in our ecosystem, and that’s pretty special,” said Rylie.



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We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting North Pinellas County. Concerns and triumphs from Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in-between, Robert is here for you. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.

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. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting North Pinellas County. Concerns and triumphs from Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in-between, Robert is here for you. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.