St. Petersburg couple charged in death of 1-month-old boy faces additional charges for abuse of another child

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A couple that was arrested and charged in connection with the death of a one-month-old boy now faces additional charges for abuse of another child.

Gabriella Daniels, 20, and Ashton Kurant, 21, now face additional charges of aggravated child abuse (unlawful caging) and neglect (environmental hazards) involving a 15-month-old girl, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD).

The girl allegedly suffered significant diaper rashes and sores on her legs and feet due to being kept in a playpen for long periods of time.

The child's mattress was also soaked in urine and live insects.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.