Man arrested on attempted murder after Clearwater gas station stabbing: PCSO

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said a man was arrested on an attempted murder charge after being accused of stabbing a man outside of a gas station.

Deputies said 51-year-old Dale Jabonero was at the Rally gas station on Ulmerton Road in Clearwater smoking a cigarette just before at 1 a.m. on Oct. 29.

PCSO said 44-year-old Enrique Lopez asked Jabonero for a cigarette and the two conversed before Lopez walked away to speak to another person at the gas station.

Shortly after, according to deputies, Lopez returned and punched Jabonero in the face unprovoked. Deputies said Jabonero attempted to walk away, but Lopez continued punching him until Jabonero fell to the ground.

PCSO said Lopez then stabbed Jabonero repeatedly, and when deputies arrived, Lopez retreated into the gas station before deputies ultimately took him into custody.

Deputies said Jabonero was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Lopez was arrested and charged with attempted murder in the first degree, battery on a law enforcement officer, and resisting an officer with violence.

This is an ongoing investigation.