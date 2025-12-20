Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Man found dead inside truck submerged in water: SPPD

Police tape crime scene tape
Shutterstock
Crime scene tape.
Police tape crime scene tape
Posted

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was found dead inside a pickup truck on Saturday that was submerged in water, St. Petersburg police officials said.

According to a St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) report, shortly before 7:30 a.m., a caller reported a pickup truck upside down in the water near the shore at 62nd Avenue North and Bayou Grande Boulevard.

St. Cloud Fire Rescue also responded and confirmed that the body of an adult man was found inside the truck.

The pickup truck was not reported stolen, police officials said.

Investigators are currently working the case.

No other details available were made available.

Tampa Bay mother grieves the loss of her oldest son, who died in a DUI crash

Police said the 19-year-old who was on a motorcycle was struck and killed by an impaired driver.

Tampa Bay mother grieves the loss of her oldest son who died in a DUI crash

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.