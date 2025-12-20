Man found dead inside truck submerged in water: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man was found dead inside a pickup truck on Saturday that was submerged in water, St. Petersburg police officials said.

According to a St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) report, shortly before 7:30 a.m., a caller reported a pickup truck upside down in the water near the shore at 62nd Avenue North and Bayou Grande Boulevard.

St. Cloud Fire Rescue also responded and confirmed that the body of an adult man was found inside the truck.

The pickup truck was not reported stolen, police officials said.

Investigators are currently working the case.

No other details available were made available.