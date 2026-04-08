Man jailed after attacking girlfriend for 'buying life insurance': CPD

CLEARWATER, FLA. — A man was arrested in Clearwater on Sunday after attacking his girlfriend for "buying life insurance," authorities said.

Brandon Andrews, 28, was charged with aggravated assault and armed kidnapping by the Clearwater Police Department.

According to a Pinellas County arresting affidavit, the victim was asleep in her bed at about 11:39 a.m., when Andrews forcefully woke her up and accused her of “buying life insurance.”

When she told Andrews she did not know what he was talking about, he straddled her and began choking her. He then said he would, “put her to sleep,” the report stated.

When Andrews let go, he produced a handgun and pointed it at the victim saying that he would kill her, CPD officials said. He held her at gunpoint and would not let her check on their child in the next room, the report stated.

The victim was able to run out of the room and grab across body bag in the kitchen that had a gun inside. When Andrews pointed his firearm at the victim and demanded her gun, she threw the bag at him.

Andrews later told police that “he believed someone had been watching this occur and that God had a plan,” the affidavit stated.

He was also charged with domestic battery by strangulation and robbery.