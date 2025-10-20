Man on e-bike dies after St. Pete collision: SPPD

ST. PETE — Police said a man who was struck and injured while riding an e-bike in St. Petersburg last week has died.

According to St. Pete Police Department (SPPD), the traffic crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on Oct. 15, when 19-year-old Caidyn Reese Knuth was riding an e-bike southbound on Hartford Street North, approaching 32nd Avenue N. as a grey Ford F-150 with a lawn trailer attached was headed eastbound on 32nd Avenue N., approaching Hartford Street North. Police said the e-bike collided with the side of the lawn trailer, when Knuth was thrown off the e-bike.

Knuth hospitalized with serious injuries, while the driver of the F-150 Charles Earle Billue remained on scene to cooperate with the investigation, according to SPPD.

Police said Knuth passed away on Saturday, Oct. 18 at Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital.

SPPD said the investigation is ongoing.