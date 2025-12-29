Man rescued from the top of sailboat mast in St. Petersburg: SPFR

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete Fire Rescue (SPFR) said it rescued a man stuck at the top of a sailboat mast over the weekend.

St. Pete Fire Rescue said it responded to a call of a boater stranded at the top of a sailboat mast in the middle of the channel.

The person was secured in his harness at the top, but the lowering equipment wouldn’t work.

SPFR said crews safely rescued the boater and towed the vessel back to the marina.