Man riding dirt bike in bicycle lane to bypass traffic was killed in crash: SPPD

A man riding a dirt bike was killed in a crash in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.

St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said the crash happened on 9th Avenue North and Dr. MLK Jr. Street North at 9:44 a.m.

A yellow Suzuki dirt bike operated by a 20-year-old man entered a marked bicycle lane to bypass other vehicles on Dr. MLK Jr. St. N., according to police. The motorcycle then hit the rear passenger side of a vehicle attempting to make a left-hand turn onto 9th Avenue, officials said.

The motorcyclist was hospitalized but later died from his injuries.

The other vehicle remained at the scene, SPPD said.