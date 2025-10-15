Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Man riding dirt bike in bicycle lane to bypass traffic was killed in crash: SPPD

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted
and last updated

A man riding a dirt bike was killed in a crash in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.

St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said the crash happened on 9th Avenue North and Dr. MLK Jr. Street North at 9:44 a.m.

A yellow Suzuki dirt bike operated by a 20-year-old man entered a marked bicycle lane to bypass other vehicles on Dr. MLK Jr. St. N., according to police. The motorcycle then hit the rear passenger side of a vehicle attempting to make a left-hand turn onto 9th Avenue, officials said.

The motorcyclist was hospitalized but later died from his injuries.

The other vehicle remained at the scene, SPPD said.

Former Israeli defense minister speaks in Sarasota as protesters demand arrest over alleged war crimes

Yoav Gallant spoke at a ticketed event hosted by the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee, while protesters outside denounced his wartime actions and called for accountability.

Former Israeli defense minister speaks in Sarasota as protesters demand arrest

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.