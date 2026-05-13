Man robbed in fatal home invasion arrested on drug charges in St. Pete: Police

ST. PETE, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said a man who was robbed in a fatal home invasion has been arrested on drug trafficking charges.

SPPD said 48-year-old John Knight and 56-year-old Ronnie Dials entered a duplex at 863 14th Ave. S. on April 15 to rob a resident.

Police said the resident, 55-year-old Darren Kegler, was running a drug house.

There was an altercation, and Dials and the Kegler were shot, according to the report.

Officials said Dials died at the scene and Kegler was treated at the hospital for his injuries.

Knight was arrested on April 17 and charged with felony murder in the 1st degree, attempted felony murder, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

During the investigation, detectives said they found one kilogram of cocaine in one of Kegler’s cars, 463 grams in his second vehicle, and 173.8 grams in his kitchen.

Kegler was arrested on May 12 and charged with three counts of trafficking in cocaine. Police said he also has a warrant for his arrest from Orlando for conspiracy to traffic cocaine.