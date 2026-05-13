Meteorologist Greg Dee visits LCC Day School in St. Pete

- Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Greg Dee visited LCC Day School in St. Petersburg on May 12.
The school is located in an area very susceptible to flooding, and Greg spoke with the students about severe weather and safety.
WATCH: Meteorologist Greg Dee visits LCC Day School in St. PeteMeteorologist Greg Dee visits LCC Day School in St. Pete
- Greg shared some videos and pictures from his visits during the Bus Stop Forecast the next day.
Billionaire John Morgan says he’d help bring Rays to Orlando if Tampa deal falls apart
“I would still put my money up for baseball, but only in Orlando,” notable attorney John Morgan said.
Billionaire John Morgan says he’d help bring Rays to Orlando if Tampa deal falls apart