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Meteorologist Greg Dee visits LCC Day School in St. Pete

Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Greg Dee visited LCC Day School in St. Petersburg on Tuesday, May 12.
Meteorologist Greg Dee visits LCC Day School in St. Pete
Meteorologist Greg Dee visits LCC Day School in St. Pete
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  • Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Greg Dee visited LCC Day School in St. Petersburg on May 12.

  • The school is located in an area very susceptible to flooding, and Greg spoke with the students about severe weather and safety.

    WATCH: Meteorologist Greg Dee visits LCC Day School in St. Pete

    Meteorologist Greg Dee visits LCC Day School in St. Pete

  • Greg shared some videos and pictures from his visits during the Bus Stop Forecast the next day.

Billionaire John Morgan says he’d help bring Rays to Orlando if Tampa deal falls apart

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Billionaire John Morgan says he’d help bring Rays to Orlando if Tampa deal falls apart

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