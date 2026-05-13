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Police looking to ID 3 men in connection with 'brutal attack' in St. Pete

St. Petersburg "brutal attack" on May 10
St. Petersburg Police Department
St. Petersburg "brutal attack" on May 10
Posted

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police are asking for the community's help in identifying three men in connection with what they are calling a "brutal attack."

The St. Petersburg Police Department said a 34-year-old man was punched and rendered unconscious as he hit the concrete just before 2:30 a.m. on May 10 in the 200 block of 1st Avenue North.

St. Petersburg brutal attack on May 10

Investigators are working to identify the three men pictured and speak to them.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 727-893-7780.

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