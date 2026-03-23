Man, woman arrested after allegedly leaving dog in hot car while attending concert: Clearwater PD

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man and woman were arrested and charged with animal cruelty after leaving their dog in a hot car while they left to attend a concert.

According to the arrest affidavit, Umberto Lo Castro and Leticia Ann Lo Castro were attending a concert in Pinellas County on March 21. Around 5 p.m., they arrived at the venue and left their shared, small mixed-breed dog in their 2011 Rav 4 with the windows up.

Clearwater Police said a passerby notified officers of the dog in the vehicle. When officers arrived, they found the dog covered in poop and matted fur. Authorities identified a water bowl in the vehicle, but it was depleted.

According to police, the heat index outside when the vehicle was parked was 72 degrees, making the inside temperature of the vehicle about 10 to 20 degrees warmer. The dog was transported to a local animal hospital and treated.

Umberto and Leticia were arrested and charged with animal cruelty.