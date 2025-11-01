Missing Child Alert issued for 4 children last seen in Clearwater area: FDLE

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued a Missing Child Alert for four children who went missing in the Clearwater area.

FDLE has issued a missing child alert for Moriah (1), Milo (4), Meliana (5), and Miracle Gavin (7).

The children were last seen in the 300 block of South Gulfview Boulevard in Clearwater.

Officials said Morah is of unknown height, with brown hair and brown eyes. Milo's height is unknown, with brown hair and brown eyes. Melina is 3 feet 5 inches tall, 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Miracle is 4 feet tall, 65 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The children may be with Mollie Gavin, 34. She is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 168 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. Mollie may have a tattoo on his left inner bicep, FDLE said

They may be in a 2017 Chevy Traverse with Missouri tag RJ9D9A.

If found, do not approach and contact the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4200 or 911.