Woman dies and man injured in shooting in Seminole: PCSO

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said an adult female has died and a man is injured after a shooting in Seminole.
PCSO said the domestic call came in around 4 p.m. at 9553 86th Avenue North.
One adult female and another man were taken to the hospital. The female later died from her injuries, PCSO said.
Detectives continue to investigate the incident.
Catching Rays with Victor Mesa Jr.
Sports anchor Kyle Burger and Victor Mesa Jr. had “Catching Rays” conversation about Mesa Jr.’s Cuban roots, his famous father, and how he brings the good vibes to the Rays clubhouse.
Catching Rays with Victor Mesa Jr.