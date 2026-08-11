Woman dies and man injured in shooting in Seminole: PCSO

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said an adult female has died and a man is injured after a shooting in Seminole.

PCSO said the domestic call came in around 4 p.m. at 9553 86th Avenue North.

One adult female and another man were taken to the hospital. The female later died from her injuries, PCSO said.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident.