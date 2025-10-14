Mother arrested on child porn charges, including 4 counts of sexual battery: Pinellas County sheriff

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri announced Tuesday a mother was arrested on over 40 charges related to child pornography, including four counts of capital sexual battery.

According to the sheriff, she forced her 11-year-old daughter to perform sexual acts on video.

Detectives are working to find out how many people the mother may have sent the recordings, according to the sheriff.

The press conference was held in Largo.