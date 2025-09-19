Moving Florida Forward project underway as FDOT prepares public meetings

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is moving forward with the planned expansion of I-275 from just north of 38th Avenue N to just north of 4th Street N.

That work officially started back in August, but the crews are now much further along in preparing the area.

"We have crews that are working primarily during daytime right now during the clearing and grubbing phase. They're going to be doing some of the preliminary work to be able to get the new fence installed and some of the sound barriers installed," says Andrew Williams, a senior construction project manager for FDOT.

The work has led some locals to realize their property lines do not extend as far as they thought.

"In the front, it was like 10 ft, and back here it's upwards of 12 to 14 ft in the way that they're angling for the fence for the wall, so that's been a little bit frustrating and upsetting," says Margie Torres, who bought her home 4 years ago.

Torres is not alone. One street over, Donald Chenault had to hire help removing a basketball court from his home, which he had bought a year ago.

But both are excited for the sound barrier installation to be finished.

"I'm really excited about the sound barrier wall," says Chenault, "It's gonna add obviously a little bit of the quietness, but also just a little bit more privacy."

The FDOT will be hosting two open houses, one on September 25 at the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority, located at 3201 Scherer Dr in St. Petersburg. Project staff will be available to answer questions and provide information from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.



Another open house will be hosted virtually from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on September 30. Register here.



