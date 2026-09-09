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Multi-vehicle crash shuts down 4 lanes on Howard Frankland Bridge: FDOT

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Florida Department of Transportation
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Posted

PINELLAS COUNTY, FLA. — A multi-vehicle crash on the Howard Frankland Bridge has four lanes blocked, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The crash, located on the Pinellas County side, includes injuries, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Four left lanes were blocked, the FDOT said.

Is the beach public or private property? Hotel owner goes head-to-head with City of St. Pete Beach in lawsuit

The battle over a beach is now headed to federal court. St. Pete Beach is going head-to-head with a local hotel owner over the issue of who owns the sand.

Is the beach public or private property? Hotel owner goes head-to-head with City of St. Pete Beach in lawsuit

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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