City of Indian Rocks Beach bans smoking on beach

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Indian Rocks Beach is banning smoking on the sand.

City leaders voted to ban both cigarettes and vaping devices on the beach.

People can currently smoke in the county parking lot on Indian Rocks Beach.

Local leaders said people who repeatedly violate the ban going forward could face fines, but the focus will be on education first.

Walking along Indian Rocks Beach, you may see cigarette butts scattered in the sand.

"As I'm looking for shark teeth, you know, and you pick up something like a cigarette butt that’s no fun," said Brooke Epley.

Both visitors and locals said they are against smoking on the beach.

"If you have to smoke, if you need that nicotine, at least have something to put your butts in and toss away in your own home…you should never leave anything behind on the beach," said Brooke Epley.

For several people I spoke to, the issue is environmental.

"This is a beautiful, clean beach because there are some that are not, because there are not laws and regulations laid out at some beaches," said Epley.

"It takes away from the ambiance of being at the beach…it looks like a landfill, a trash thing," said Michele Charest.

"I see the hazards, and I see the wildlife out here, and how it's affected by the butts," said Joseph Borgia.

For some, it's also about the smell.

"Smoking is not good for you, and people are exposing nonsmokers to their smoke," said Michele.

But now smoking both cigarettes and vape devices will be banned on Indian Rocks Beach.

City leaders voted on the ban Tuesday night.

If the ordinance passes, it would ban smoking on the sand and dunes.

"You’ll never get rid of the butts unless you ban it…that’s the only way you’ll do it. It’s gotta be a law that is that stern," said Borgia.

Nicole McLaughlin has family members that enjoy smoking cigarettes…she believes there should be designated smoking areas near or on the beach.

"If we ban smoking entirely, people who smoke aren’t going to come to the beach, and that’s not fair," she said.

She and other beachgoers agree that no matter if smoking is or isn’t allowed on the beach, making sure the sand is clean is a priority.

"I mean this is a beautiful environment, why do any more damage to it you know? I mean, this is a privilege to be here for us," said Borgia.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.