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Gym at St. Petersburg Catholic High School struck by lightning: Officials

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ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Catholic Diocese of Saint Petersburg said the gym at St. Petersburg Catholic High School was struck by lightning.

All students and faculty are safe, and fire crews are on scene working to control the fire damage.

The Catholic Diocese said students can be picked up at the front of the school and will send updates as they become available.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Tampa Bay 28 on all platforms for the latest information as it becomes available.

Pasco County physician reunites with medical team after widowmaker heart attack

A Pasco County internal medicine physician was reunited Tuesday with the medical team who saved her life after she suffered a widowmaker heart attack nearly two years ago.

Physician suffers heart attack at age 44

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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