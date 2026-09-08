Gym at St. Petersburg Catholic High School struck by lightning: Officials

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Catholic Diocese of Saint Petersburg said the gym at St. Petersburg Catholic High School was struck by lightning.

All students and faculty are safe, and fire crews are on scene working to control the fire damage.

The Catholic Diocese said students can be picked up at the front of the school and will send updates as they become available.

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