Multi-vehicle crash shuts down northbound lanes of SR 693 in Pinellas: FDOT

PINELLAS COUNTY, FLA. — A multi-vehicle crash has closed the northbound lanes of State Road 693 in Pinellas County, transportation officials said.
The crash was located at the intersection of Ulmerton Road, the Florida Department of Transportation said.
All lanes are closed.
Saudi flight from Tampa, secret FBI probe reveal possible Saudi support network for 9/11 hijackers
Twenty years after the Sept. 11 attacks, more than 80,000 records compiled by the Tampa FBI Field Office remain classified. Newly declassified documents are pointing to a possible secret Saudi support network for the hijackers. Soon after the attacks, the FBI uncovered that 15 of the 19 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia.
Saudi flight from Tampa and secret FBI probe reveal possible Saudi support network