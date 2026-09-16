Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Multi-vehicle crash shuts down northbound lanes of SR 693 in Pinellas: FDOT

Covering_Pinellas.png
WFTS
Covering_Pinellas.png
Posted
and last updated

PINELLAS COUNTY, FLA. — A multi-vehicle crash has closed the northbound lanes of State Road 693 in Pinellas County, transportation officials said.

The crash was located at the intersection of Ulmerton Road, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

All lanes are closed.

Saudi flight from Tampa, secret FBI probe reveal possible Saudi support network for 9/11 hijackers

Twenty years after the Sept. 11 attacks, more than 80,000 records compiled by the Tampa FBI Field Office remain classified. Newly declassified documents are pointing to a possible secret Saudi support network for the hijackers. Soon after the attacks, the FBI uncovered that 15 of the 19 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia.

Saudi flight from Tampa and secret FBI probe reveal possible Saudi support network

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.