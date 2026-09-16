Parents voice concerns about potential Pinellas schools closing

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Emotions ran high at John M. Sexton Elementary School Tuesday night.

It's one of the seven schools on the chopping block as the Pinellas County School District works to deal with low enrollment numbers. The district is hosting a series of community events to speak with parents, teachers and community members about the possible school closings.

WATCH: Parents voice concerns about Pinellas schools closing

Parents voice concerns about Pinellas schools closing

Katie Everson, who has a son at the school, described her reaction to the potential closures: "Honestly shock, initially, and then just devastation."

"Sad, angry, but you know…not the end of the world, but not the desired outcome though," said Everson.

Everson said if the school closes, it will be hard to adjust.

"He’s been at this school all of elementary school, and we were hoping it would go through fifth grade…he’s also autistic so change is harder for him…it's hard for any of the kids," she said.

Sheena Bennett used to teach at Sexton Elementary. She says she worked at the school for six years, and her sons were students there from first through fifth grade.

The current teachers at the school are also concerned, she said.

"It affects me because it affects my family and friends, the people that I've known and worked with, their lives are now affected," said Bennett.

"Hurt, they are tremendously hurt," she added.

Andrea Hoyland attended three of the schools on the closing list.

"I was very heartbroken, because Sexton Elementary, Bear Creek and Lealman are all part of my elementary school experience and with all of those being on the list, was really heartbreaking to see especially because it was my foundation," said Hoyland.

Superintendent Kevin Hendrick attended the community meeting on Tuesday.

He said there has been a drop in birth rates and a lack of affordability in the Tampa Bay Area — causing enrollment numbers to plummet.

He told parents that there are currently 45,000 vacant student seats in the district. Out of the 72 elementary schools in the county, 36 of them have 300 students or less— and they're not breaking even financially.

He said closing and consolidating the seven schools would save the district roughly $25 million.

He emphasized to parents that the district will work to help families through this transition.

"So if it's a new school assignment, it's a new program, what are the resources that we have available if that support is needed," said Hendrick.

Parents said their student's school has become family.

"The teachers in general are wonderful… they’ve all grown to know us and we love them, and it feels like a second family for us," said Everson.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.