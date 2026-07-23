The City of Dunedin to consider banning motorized watercraft launching from Dunedin Causeway

DUNEDIN, Fla. — The City of Dunedin could ban motorized shoreline launching from the Dunedin Causeway.

The Dunedin Causeway has been a popular spot for years.

Randy Cabrera, CEO and founder of Florida Ski Riders, said some of his favorite memories have taken place there.

WATCH Dunedin to consider banning motorized watercraft launching from Dunedin Causeway

Dunedin to consider banning motorized watercraft launching from Dunedin Causeway

“This is generational to me. My grandfather brought me here, my kids grew up here. This is not just a place where we launch jet skis; this is a place where we come and decompress, relax,” said Cabrera.

Sean Spencer, who works with Cabrera, said this area is important to him, too.

“This place is near and dear to my heart,” said Spencer.

The south side of the causeway has been closed since Hurricane Milton in 2024 due to damage.

Repairs to the area are underway, and people in the community were expecting the city to open the public beach back up soon, the same way it was before the 2024 hurricane season— but that might not be the case.

That’s because city leaders are considering a ban that would prohibit the launch of motorized watercraft, like jet skis and boats, from this area.

The city manager spoke about it at a workshop on June 2.

“During the time that that causeway has been closed to motorized watercraft launching, there has been a resurgence of sea grass. A resurgence of the native wildlife in that area. The parking issues are no longer there; the trash issues are no longer there,” said Jennifer Bramley, city manager.

Both Cabrera and Spencer have been advocating for the city to reconsider.

“I really think that this should be reopened,” said Cabrera.

Spencer started a petition that has more than 2,500 signatures, opposing that ban and asking for motorized launching to continue.

“Without it we lose a piece of history, a piece of community and a sense of not friendship but bringing people together,” said Spencer.

However, city leaders have heard from several groups about the negative effects shoreline launching has on the environment, focusing on the improvements they’ve seen since closing this part of the causeway.

However, those opposing this move believe that would be true of any place along the coast that’s closed for this long.

“Of course it’s improved. No one has been here for two years. Close down Honeymoon Island for two years, I’m sure, I know that wildlife will return," said Spencer.

Cabrera believes banning motorized watercraft from launching along this stretch of the causeway will put a strain on already overcrowded nearby boat ramps.

“It would be detrimental to the beach launch,” said Cabrera.

People who are in favor of the ban told Tampa Bay 28 they have safety concerns about the motorized launching in that area.

Cabrera and Spencer hope they can work with leaders to allow motorized launching to continue.

“Let’s figure out how we can fix this, carry it [ordinance] out for many generations to come so that many can enjoy this,” said Cabrera.

The first reading of the ordinance is at a city commission meeting on Wednesday, July 23, at 6 p.m.



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