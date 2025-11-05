Nonprofit 'Operation BBQ Relief' packing and providing meals for Jamaica

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — When disaster strikes, communities of volunteers always show up to help, like Mary Todd.

“I actually started with Operation BBQ Relief in 2022 after Hurricane Ian,” said Todd. “I said I’ll sign up for one day. I got there and said I’ll be back.”

Operation BBQ Relief is a Kansas City-based nonprofit best known for its disaster relief work, serving hot BBQ meals to those in need, but today, they’re doing things a little differently.

“We’re getting ready to send some stuff out to Jamaica for the people who have survived Hurricane Melissa,” said Todd.

Operation BBQ Relief is instead providing shelf-stable meals that can be transported across the island.

“It’s just build boxes, build boxes, build boxes,” said Stan Hays, the CEO and Co-Founder of Operation BBQ Relief. “When you have 1,500 boxes that need to be built by Friday to be airlifted over, you’re trying to hit that deadline.”

On Wednesday, volunteers helped pack boxes at a warehouse in Pinellas Park.

“The biggest thing that we’re trying to get out is that they’re not forgotten,” said Hays. “That there’s people in the world that want to help when they’re going through maybe the worst day of their life.”

The boxes contained goods such as corn, plantain chips, and tuna. Hays said the boxes are meant to keep a family of four fed for six days.

“We’ve certainly seen it here,” said Todd. “While they may not be super close neighbors, it’s important to help your neighbors. Help give your fellow human beings just a little bit of normal, a little bit of comfort when everything is chaos and devastation around you.”

For more information about the nonprofit and how to volunteer, click here.



Mary O'Connell has a primary focus on education-related stories for Tampa Bay 28. But she also keeps an eye on public health concerns and the always-changing car insurance market. Reach out to Mary to share any of your questions or concerns.

