North Fort Harrison Avenue shut down after apartment fire: Officials

CLEARWATER, Fla. — City of Clearwater officials said fire and rescue crews responded to an apartment fire on Wednesday morning.

Officials said crews responded to a fire in the 500 block of North Fort Harrison Avenue just after 6 a.m. on Nov. 26.

One person was taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to the report.

As of 7 a.m., North Fort Harrison Avenue is shut down in the area, as officials urge drivers to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.