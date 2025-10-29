Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Northbound lanes of U.S. 19 closed at Highlands Boulevard in Pinellas County after fatal crash: FHP

Florida Highway Patrol.png
FHP
Florida Highway Patrol.png
Posted
and last updated

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — All northbound lanes of U.S. 19 are shut down at Highlands Boulevard in Pinellas County after a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and sedan, Florida Highway Patrol said on Wednesday morning.

The accident happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 29. FHP said the motorcyclist was hospitalized but later died from injuries suffered during the crash.

FHP said a Kia driven by a Port Richey man was traveling southbound on U.S. 19 when a Homestead man on a Harley Davidson was headed northbound on U.S. 19. According to FHP, the Kia turned left into the direction of the 42-year-old Homestead man and hit the motorcycle.

FHP addeed the 49-year-old Port Richey man suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital. There was a 45-year-old Port Richey woman as a passenger of the Kia, but she was not injured, according to FHP.

Tampa Bay locals stranded as Hurricane Melissa ravages Jamaica

Polk County woman on honeymoon and Tampa restaurant owner among those unable to evacuate as catastrophic hurricane makes landfall with 185 mph winds.

Locals stranded as Hurricane Melissa slams Jamaica

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.