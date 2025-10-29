Northbound lanes of U.S. 19 closed at Highlands Boulevard in Pinellas County after fatal crash: FHP

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — All northbound lanes of U.S. 19 are shut down at Highlands Boulevard in Pinellas County after a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and sedan, Florida Highway Patrol said on Wednesday morning.
The accident happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 29. FHP said the motorcyclist was hospitalized but later died from injuries suffered during the crash.
FHP said a Kia driven by a Port Richey man was traveling southbound on U.S. 19 when a Homestead man on a Harley Davidson was headed northbound on U.S. 19. According to FHP, the Kia turned left into the direction of the 42-year-old Homestead man and hit the motorcycle.
FHP addeed the 49-year-old Port Richey man suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital. There was a 45-year-old Port Richey woman as a passenger of the Kia, but she was not injured, according to FHP.
Tampa Bay locals stranded as Hurricane Melissa ravages Jamaica
Polk County woman on honeymoon and Tampa restaurant owner among those unable to evacuate as catastrophic hurricane makes landfall with 185 mph winds.