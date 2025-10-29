Northbound lanes of U.S. 19 closed at Highlands Boulevard in Pinellas County after fatal crash: FHP

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — All northbound lanes of U.S. 19 are shut down at Highlands Boulevard in Pinellas County after a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and sedan, Florida Highway Patrol said on Wednesday morning.

The accident happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 29. FHP said the motorcyclist was hospitalized but later died from injuries suffered during the crash.

FHP said a Kia driven by a Port Richey man was traveling southbound on U.S. 19 when a Homestead man on a Harley Davidson was headed northbound on U.S. 19. According to FHP, the Kia turned left into the direction of the 42-year-old Homestead man and hit the motorcycle.

FHP addeed the 49-year-old Port Richey man suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital. There was a 45-year-old Port Richey woman as a passenger of the Kia, but she was not injured, according to FHP.