Officials search for teenage kayaker missing off Honeymoon Island: Coast Guard

U.S. Coast Guard
Posted
and last updated

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Coast Guard officials said they are actively searching for a kayaker who was reported missing off of Honeymoon Island State Park.

Officials said air and surface crews are still searching on Monday for 18-year-old Elias Guillermo Lara Vargas after an officer from Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office reported kayakers in distress at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday.

They also confirmed two others were located and found safe. Dunedin Fire Rescue assisted with the rescue, the Coast Guard said.

Officials said they are searching the immediate vicinity of the area.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

