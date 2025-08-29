On Friday, the Tampa Bay 28 news team will be in the City of Gulfport

GULFPORT, Fla. — On Friday, the Tampa Bay 28 news team will be in Gulfport, a quaint town with a vibrant arts scene and breathtaking waterfront views.

We visit the Gulfport Casino, as it remains closed after flooding from last year's hurricane.

Tampa Bay 28 anchor Andrew Kinsey will highlight Florida's oldest newspaper.

We highlight a historic hotel in Gulfport with uniquely themed rooms for guests.

Join us Friday morning starting at 6 a.m.