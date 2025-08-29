Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

On Friday, the Tampa Bay 28 news team will be in the City of Gulfport

Gulfport GeckoFest
Eagle Finnegan
Gulfport GeckoFest
Posted

GULFPORT, Fla. — On Friday, the Tampa Bay 28 news team will be in Gulfport, a quaint town with a vibrant arts scene and breathtaking waterfront views.

  • We visit the Gulfport Casino, as it remains closed after flooding from last year's hurricane.
  • Tampa Bay 28 anchor Andrew Kinsey will highlight Florida's oldest newspaper.
  • We highlight a historic hotel in Gulfport with uniquely themed rooms for guests.

Join us Friday morning starting at 6 a.m.

“We give people that opportunity to really learn those lessons from the holocaust, to hear from survivors, to be able to see physical evidence.”
Tampa Bay 28 reporter Casey Albritton visited the soon-to-be reopened Florida Holocaust Museum

Florida Holocaust Museum to reopen with new exhibits and more security

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.